Valve Officially Bringing SteamOS to More Handhelds Soon

One of the questions that users have had since the release of Steam Deck is “When is SteamOS coming to other handhelds and PCs.” Valve’s answer to this has been “Soon,” but that has changed. While the general release of SteamOS for PCs is still unknown, Valve has kind of revealed when SteamOS will be available for other handheld devices.

One of Valve’s lead designers Pierre-Loup Griffais told The Verge that the first SteamOS beta for other handheld devices will arrive sometime after March sometime. This isn’t surprising, since Valve has been adding support for ROG Ally’s (review) extra keys as part of the recent SteamOS updates.

This comes weeks after Valve came out with the official SteamOS guidelines. It indicates the imminent arrival of SteamOS on handhelds other than the Deck. This is followed by the announcement of Legion Go S handheld that is set to come with SteamOS preloaded.

Image Credit: Lenovo

Griffais also added that the SteamOS on the Legion Go S will be the same image as Steam Deck. This means, it should get updates at the same time as Steam Deck. He adds:

In general, we just want to make sure we have a good pathway to work together on things like firmware updates and you can get to things like the boot manager and the BIOS and things like that in a semi-standardized fashion, right?

At the moment, we don’t have a list of all handhelds that Valve will end up supporting. But it’s confirmed that the Ally and Legion Go are some of them. That said, if you want to install SteamOS right now, the folks behind Bazzite have done a fantastic job. The installation is quite easy and the overall experience, as per most users, has been great.

I do wish Valve slated a SteamOS ISO release date for PCs. I’m aware of the potential issues with NVIDIA drivers, but the firm has done a lot in the past year to make drivers great on Linux. I hope to install SteamOS on my PC and bid Windows adieu, forever.

What are your thoughts on SteamOS release date and the OS coming to other handhelds? Let us know in the comments.