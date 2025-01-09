CES 2025: This Wearable AI Orb Listens to Your Thoughts at All Times

AI devices are all over the place. And CES 2025 is a place where you will see many interesting products and concepts surrounding new technologies. Omi is one of those interesting entrants in the tech space, and what this AI device does certainly makes it one of its kind.

Omi is a small orb-shaped AI device that listens to conversations to summarize or obtain more information about them. The battery lasts for up to three days on a single charge. The demonstration video shows people wearing them on their temples and the device reading their brains. But, it’s worth noting that the current version is audio-only.

The ability to read brain data will ship with a separate brain-interface module sometime in Q2 2025. It should be able to use a single electrode to process one channel of brain signals without invoking the companion.

Once the brain-interface module ships, you need to wear it on your temple to get the most out of it, as it will automatically understand what you’re thinking. If you do so, it also eliminates the need to click a button or say “Hey Omi”.

As for how it works, if you have a conversation about, say, a cool headphone that you’ve always wanted to try, the device will process that information and send you a notification about what the device does and how good/bad it is. Similarly, the video shows how it can translate and send you what to say.

Image Credit: Omi

Omi’s creator Nik Shevchenko wants to build a device that can read the brain and wants to do so without having to implant chips into the brain like Neuralink. He says this can eventually be done by increasing the number of electrodes to the head, but he says that’s still at least a couple of years away.

Underneath, Omi uses the GPT-4o model to generate replies and remember the context. Since privacy is a big concern when it comes to these kinds of devices, Nik has made Omi open-source. Users can opt to store their data locally.

The device costs $89 and will begin shipping in Q2 2025. So, what are your thoughts on Omi? Let us know in the comments.