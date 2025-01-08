CES 2025: Xreal Unveils One Pro AR Glasses with Enhanced Optics and Hardware

Xreal has been invested in the AR Glasses territory for over two years now. The firm unveiled the Xreal One AR glasses a month ago with its home-made X1 spatial computing chip, and the glasses sold out very soon. However, it looks like the firm isn’t done making AR glasses and has introduced the Xreal One Pro with better overall specifications at CES 2025. Here’s everything you should know.

One of the biggest changes the One Pro brings right out-of-the-box is a 57–degree field of view (50-degrees on the original). Therefore, the One Pros have a larger spatial screen of 171-inches compared to the One that maxes out at 147-inches. The display is now a 100 nits brighter. The original Xreal One glasses had software-based IPD correction. However, the One Pro has it hardware-based and ranges from 57-66 mm and 66-75 mm.

Image Credit: Xreal

For those unaware, IPD stands for Inter-pupillary distance. It’s the distance between the center of a person’s pupil and the projection of the glasses. An IPD range of 57-66 mm means the glasses are optimal for users with IPD in that range. This solves the issue where the edges would appear cut off and not visible.

Xreal has also “upgraded” the Pro with a new Sony Micro-OLED measuring 0.55-inches. It’s smaller than the 0.68-inches Sony Micro-OLED on the Xreal One. An interesting thing here is that a smaller display should mean lower FoV, but how did Xreal manage to improve the overall FoV? The answer lies in the flatter prisms inside the glasses.

The glasses also come with a camera attachment, which essentially makes the glasses capable of shooting what’s around you. While we don’t have info about the same, Xreal will probably leverage AI and users can get answers to the questions about the surrounding things.

The One Pro weighs three grams lighter, and that’s where all the differences between them seem to end. Overall, for an extra $100 compared to the Xreal One, the One Pro looks like a pretty compelling upgrade.

If you’re not sure about the X1 chip and the 3D0F jargon, let us explain in simple terms. The original Xreal Air and Air2 all had to rely on external devices like your phone or the Xreal Beam and Beam Pro to render 3DoF, and that wasn’t ideal.

With the Xreal One, the processing required for 3DoF takes place in the glasses itself. At the end of the day, you’re left with less bulk to carry around and an excellent experience, on paper. This also results in a much lower latency of 3ms compared to 12ms on the Vision Pro.

The Xreal One Pros are up for pre-orders at $599 and shipping begins in March 2025. What are your thoughts on Xreal One Pro or AR glasses in general? Let us know below.