CES 2025: Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Is a Rollable Laptop That You Can Purchase Soon

Out of all the laptop manufacturers, one of the brands that we look forward to the most for displaying quirky yet cool technology is Lenovo. Devices like the ThinkPad X1 Fold to dual screen Yoga laptop, and a laptop with a rollable screen, they’ve done it all. Lenovo’s latest Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is by far the best one. And it looks like consumers may actually get to own one soon.

Lenovo’s Rollable concept laptop was showcased at CES 2025, and it’s launching as the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 soon. Upon opening the lid, it looks like any other 14-inch machine with a 2K resolution. But upon pressing a dedicated key, the Rollable screen unrolls and becomes this giant wide tablet-like aspect ratio with a higher resolution of 2000 x 2350. The display is a 120Hz unit with 400 nits of brightness and covers 100% of DCI-P3 gamut.

Image Credit: Lenovo

The laptop uses a flexible OLED display, which when unrolled completely, becomes a massive 16.7-inch unit. Lenovo claims it gives users an additional 50% screen space. And that’s probably accurate, considering the extended screen could easily measure up to two 14-inch displays stacked on top of each other. The laptop is 19.9mm thin and weighs 1.7kg.

The rollable mechanism is rated to last for up to 20,000 rolls which isn’t too bad. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is a Copilot+ PC thanks to the Core Ultra processors inside. Besides, it also features two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 7. Despite the rollable display, the firm has managed to put a respectable 66 Wh battery.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 will be available starting June 2025 for an asking price of $3,499. Now, as absurd as that price may look, it’s what you usually pay for first gen concepts made into products. And well, it’s at least more useful than some other gadgets that lack the true “Vision” and cost just as much.

What are your thoughts on the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6? Do you feel this should be how Windows laptops should be going into the future? Let us know in the comments.