Samsung Set to End Galaxy AI Freebies with Upcoming Subscription Plans

With the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung introduced its own set of Galaxy AI features. However, the company soon confirmed that these AI enchantments won’t stay free for long, but we didn’t know when the doomsday clock was going to hit 12. Well, now we know when, as the Korean tech giant plans to announce a subscription to its Galaxy AI features sooner than expected.

According to ETNews, Samsung’s Vice President, Han Jong-hee discussed during a press conference at CES 2025 about the introduction of an “AI subscription club” starting next month. This is when the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will go on sale in global markets after the January 22nd Samsung Unpacked event.

Image Credit: Samsung

It seems that Samsung could also come out with a subscription plan that will bundle Samsung’s Care+ protection as well. However, the shoddy translation of the Korean article to English makes it difficult to suggest whether it will be a part of the AI subscription or its own separate thing.

But if you are worried about your Galaxy AI features being taken away, then you need not to. According to Samsung’s own website, supported devices can continue to enjoy these AI benefits till the end of 2025 for free. So you have almost a year to find another free alternative before the clock runs out.

The current set of AI features do feel limited in their ability, which makes me believe that the company could introduce some more powerful AI integration with the S25 series that will make the subscription well worth the asking price. But what are your thoughts on the subject? Will you be willing to pay a monthly fee for Galaxy AI and whether you use it frequently? Let us know in the comments below.