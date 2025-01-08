AMD Unleashes Ryzen 9 9950X3D with 16 Cores, 5.7GHz Boost to Target Intel’s Crown

The first week of January has been pure extravagance for PC and laptop enthusiasts with announcements coming left and right. One of the major announcements are AMD’s Fire Range series chipsets for laptops followed by the Ryzen 9 9950X3D for which the company has made some bold claims. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

With the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, AMD claims it has made the world’s best processor for creative work and gaming. The Ryzen 9 9950X3D has 16 cores and a total of 144MB cache. Besides, AMD has also launched the 9900X3D with 12 cores, and slightly lower boost clock and TDP. The cores on both the processors are Zen 5-based.

Image Credit: AMD

The maximum boost frequency of the 9950X3D is 5.7GHz, 500 MHz higher than the Ryzen 7 9800X3D that was released on November 7. That alongside the higher clock speed means Ryzen 9 9950X3D will need 170W from your power supply.

All in all, AMD claims the processor offers 64% better performance than the latest Intel counterpart, the Core Ultra 9 285K. Thanks to the higher cache, it’s also 54% faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

AMD says they moved the cache beneath the CPU cores to let the latter cool down faster and not let one bottleneck the other. This should also makes CPU-intensive tasks much faster and smoother, making it a great option for both gamers and creators.

AMD is expected to start selling them in the coming months. The 9950X3D will retail for $800 whereas the lesser sibling for $700.

What are your thoughts on AMD’s latest offerings? Let us know in the comments below.