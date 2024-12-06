New SteamOS Logo Guidelines Released Hinting at a Public Release

If there’s one question that people have had since the resurrection of SteamOS, it is — “When is SteamOS ISO releasing publicly?” Well, that may happen soon as per recent document sightings. Valve has released logo and brand guidelines for third-party manufacturers whose devices will be powered by SteamOS, which also hints at SteamOS’ public release.

First reported by X user Brad Lynch, Valve is adding new branding logos and guidelines for third-party manufacturers. The assets included are for Seam Client, SteamOS, and SteamVR.

The branding assets are for devices that will be powered by SteamOS, Valve-approved controller inputs, machines with Steam Client installed, and Steam Link Compatible (for VR headsets). The complete list of assets and guidelines can be found in the Steam Brand Guidelines document.

Valve added new third-party hardware branding logos/guidelines:



▫️ Powered by SteamOS

▫️ Steam Compatible (Valve approved controller Inputs)

▫️ Steam Included (Steam Client installed)

▫️ Steam Play Here (PC Cafes using Steam)

The fact that Steam has released SteamOS brand guidelines means we could see future handhelds powered by SteamOS out-of-the-box, and it makes me excited. The ‘Powered by SteamOS‘ page says “partners/ manufacturers will ship hardware with a Steam image in the form provided by and/ or developed in close collaboration with Valve.”

This means manufacturers might soon be able to make SteamOS images available for new consoles in partnership with Valve, which hopefully also includes images for existing handheld consoles like the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion GO. Although this doesn’t directly confirm we are getting a public ISO anytime soon, it does highlight a crucial first step for SteamOS.

Valve’s primary concerns have been NVIDIA drivers on Linux, and so far many issues around the drivers have been resolved. Folks behind Bazzite have done a phenomenal job at bringing SteamOS to NVIDIA GPU-powered PCs, and it was about time Valve did something as well.

What are your thoughts on a public release for SteamOS? What things are you looking forward to from SteamOS? Let us know in the comments section below.