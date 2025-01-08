Lenovo Releases Snapdragon X Mini PCs to Rival the Mac Mini

At the ongoing CES 2025, Lenovo released two desktop mini PCs, powered by Qualcomm’s Arm-based Snapdragon X chipsets. The Windows mini PC has a small form factor, similar to the Mac Mini. The first product is Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q QC which features the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus or the newly-released Snapdragon X chipset. Currently, there is no information on the exact SKU.

You get multiple connectivity ports such as USB, HDMI, LAN, and DisplayPort to connect your monitor and other peripherals. Other than that, it comes with Wi-Fi 6E support and features 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The next product is Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini x which is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor. Again, Lenovo has not disclosed the exact SKU. It can be configured up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also brings Wi-Fi 7 support.

Note that both Snapdragon mini PCs are Copilot+ PCs as the chipsets pack a built-in NPU and can perform AI operations up to 45 TOPS. So both devices will receive new Windows 11 AI features such as Recall, Generative Fill in MS Paint, Cocreator, etc. Having said that, the Snapdragon mini PCs are not fan-less and require active cooling to manage the thermals.

As for availability, Lenovo says the ThinkCentre neo 50q QC will be available in February this year, at a starting price of around $849. And the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini x will be available in April at $659.

It must be noted that Qualcomm canceled its own Snapdragon Dev Kit after months of delay. It finally shipped the product to a handful of customers, and then abruptly canceled the product. Finally, Lenovo has taken the baton to expand Snapdragon-powered mini PCs in the Windows ecosystem and position itself as a potential rival to Apple’s Mac Mini.