Valorant Is Coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 Consoles

Ever since Valorant launched in 2020, the game has only been available on PC. Given the popularity of the game, this has made a lot of players on other platforms disappointed. Luckily, Riot Games has decided to expand its horizon beyond PC after more than three years. Riot Games finally announced that Valorant is coming to consoles, both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, very soon.

Earlier today at Summer Game Fest 2024, Executive Producer Andy Ho and Production Director Arnar Gylfason announced the limited beta for the console version of Valorant along with the release date, UI, and many more details. Keep reading to find out all about Valorant’s console release.

The console version of Valorant will go live in a limited beta on June 14, 2024. Valorant beta will be available in selected regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

The global public release date has not been announced just yet. However, Riot promises that it will arrive shortly after the beta testing ends. All willing participants can sign up for the beta playtest on the Valorant Console Beta website linked here.

Valorant on Console: Layout, UI, and More

Just like the PC version, the console version will be free to play for everyone. As the game depends on its core tactical shooter gameplay, it will have its own style of play on the consoles.

In an official statement, Production Director Arnar Gylfason said, “We were adamant that VALORANT’s core, competitive gameplay must feel natural on a controller; and – if we couldn’t deliver on that gameplay promise – we had to be prepared to walk away from it. We hope we nailed it, but ultimately, our players will have the final say.”

The controls will have a common layout but the button configurations will be different. Valorant on both consoles will have agent-specific control options too that will help you use different layouts for different agents. Here is a brief look at Valorant’s controller configuration on both consoles:

Overview Config

PS5 Configuration

Xbox X|S Configuration

Along with the button configuration, the layouts on the game menu, store, in-game UI, and weapon buy menu have been optimized for consoles. Here is a first look at the console UI and menu:

In-Game Menu

Store

Weapon Buy Menu

PS5 UI

Xbox UI

Is Crossplay Available in Valorant?

With the console version releasing, one question remains — Will Valorant support crossplay? Well, according to Riot Games, the answer is no. Although the game is designed to feel the same, in a Q&A, Arnar Gylfason, Production Director of VALORANT at Riot Games mentions a new “focus mode” for console players.

This mode allows players to hit more accurate hip-fire shots. Such little changes make the console experience better and might be one of the reasons why cross-play will not be supported.

According to Riot Games, “Cross-play will not be available between PC and console player matches to maintain Valorant’s renowned standard for competitive integrity.”

However, both versions of the game will share the same Riot account, meaning your skins, charms, progression, and everything else will remain in one account. Moreover, console players will receive simultaneous releases and updates as the PC platform. This includes balances, new agents, maps, premium content, and additional live service features.

Are you excited to get your hands on Valorant on console? Which platform will you choose to spend your next rank up in Valorant? Tell us in the comments below.