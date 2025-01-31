Summer Game Fest 2025: Confirmed Date & Livestream Details

As a fan of video games and what is coming next, I look forward to the Summer Game Fest every year. Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards and Gamescom, has now confirmed the date and the livestream details for Summer Game Fest 2025. So, if you are excited to know the dates and times for the massive summer event celebrating video games, keep reading.

Summer Game Fest 2025 officially begins on June 6 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET and will continue till June 9. Event host Geoff Keighley shared that the event will return to YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The Summer Game Fest 2025 live stream will be telecasted directly on 20+ streaming services, including YouTube, Twitch, and many more.

Mark your calendar for Friday, June 6 — @SummerGameFest returns to @youtubetheater in LA to showcase what’s next from the entire video game industry. Streaming live everywhere.



Followed by SGF Play Days from @iam8bit for media + Influencers in downtown LA. pic.twitter.com/mfViX89hDu— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 30, 2025

What to Expect from Summer Game Fest 2025?

Although SGF is yet to replace E3 in terms of reputation, we can expect some upcoming game trailers, developer exclusives, and teasers at the event. SGF 2025 will also feature world premieres, and Geoff is also known for giving us big celebrity appearances.

Image Credit: Summer Game Fest

In the official post by @summergamefest on X, the hosts already revealed that more than 40 leading game publishers will be at the event. Although we have not seen Nintendo or Rockstar at the SGF and TGA yet, we never know which big company will reveal its next big masterpiece at such events. With high expectations surrounding its sixth year, the massive two-hour Summer Game Fest showcase in 2025 is a must-watch event.

However, that is not the only thing happening at SGF 2025. This year’s event will also have some special events, supporting the video game industry in different ways. One of the major parts of Summer Game Fest 2025 will be the SGF thought-leader event. This event will bring together voices from gaming, entertainment, and other fields to discuss the changes, challenges, and opportunities that lie ahead.

Host Geoff Keighley revealed that the former head of GamesIndustry.biz, Christopher Dring, will curate the event. The Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase featured numerous award-winning game trailers, including those for Black Myth Wukong and Metaphor: ReFantazio. So, we can expect some amazing announcements this year as well.

Which game announcement are you looking forward to now that we have the Summer Game Fest 2025 confirmed date? Are you excited about the reveal of new games and trailers? Let us know in the comments below.