Among Us TV Show First Trailer Reveals Main Title

If you have been around since the pandemic, Among Us is the meta or we should say the real reason for not trusting your friends. Well, with the success of the game, it was obvious that Innersloth would cook up a show for the beloved characters. On that note, Innersloth has finally revealed a sneak peek of the Among Us animated TV series at the Summer Games Fest 2024.

In the series’ first trailer, we see a bunch of typical Among Us shenanigans from the crewmates along with the impostor. This sneak peek, aka the main title aka the opening credits for the TV series, is a laugh riot, with Captain Red glued to a game just before a frantic alert pops up.

Image Courtesy: Innersloth

Meanwhile, chaos reigns in the kitchen as Yellow and Brown celebrate their pizza-making success, oblivious to the imposter creeping up behind them. It seemed the story of the game is intact in the animation as well.

Among Us TV Show Cast and Creator

The series was revealed earlier by Variety last year where Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Titmouse studio was revealed as the animation studio. Owen Dennis the creator of the show is a known writer and storyboard artist. The cast of the show has also been revealed during the main title sneak peek. Here is a list of the cast of Among Us animated TV series:

PATTON OSWALT

DAN STEVENS

ASHLEY JOHNSON

DEBRA WILSON

ELIJAH WOOD

KIMIKO GLENN

LIV HEWSON

PHIL LAMARR

RANDALL PARK

WAYNE KNIGHT

YVETTE NICOLE BROWN

While the show’s release date is yet to be announced, Innersloth also shared news on their new side project. The project named Outersloth is an indie game funding place. It is created to support indie developers making games that deserve to be in the hands of gamers.

Are you excited about the Among Us animated TV show? Share your thoughts on the Innersloth announcements at the Summer Game Fest 2024 in the comments below.