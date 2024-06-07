Palworld Sakurajima Update Brings New Pals, Bosses, Arena Mode, and More

Earlier Pocketpair revealed a big summer update coming soon in Palworld. Well, after waiting patiently for a month, Pocketpair announced a big update coming this June in the Summer Game Fest 2024. After a month-long wait, the Palworld Sakurajima update will be released on June 27, 2024.

Starting off, Palworld is getting a brand new island to explore! This island will be teeming with exciting new Pals and even subspecies to discover and befriend. The update also introduces a challenging new raid and even hard-mode bosses to test your skills.

New Island

New Pals

Subspecies

Raid Boss

New Boss

For those seeking even more action, you can take on the enemy oil rig! The update doesn’t stop there; it also expands your building options and raises the level cap, giving you even more ways to progress in the game. Finally, Xbox players will rejoice with the addition of dedicated servers, improving their online experience.

Oil Rig

Arena Mode

The Palworld update will see players getting back into the game with the enthusiasm that made Palworld break all records. Especially with the new arena mode arriving. Pocketpair initially announced a Palworld early access roadmap and declared new content over the year. Since then the game has received limited updates but this one will make more way for players to explore.

