Summer Game Fest 2024: Confirmed Date & Livestream Details

Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards has officially revealed the confirmed date and other pieces of information for Summer Game Fest 2024. The fest will feature “new video game announcements, first looks, and trailers.” Summer Game Fest 2024 officially begins on June 7 at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET / 10 pm GMT through a live stream.

The Summer Game Fest 2024 live stream will be telecasted directly from YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park. Event tickets will also be available for anyone, starting May 7th at 9 a.m. PT, through Ticketmaster. The fest will also hold a private event from June 8th to 10th for media and influencers. The reveal announcement also hinted at more online events and live shows, with more details coming in the following months.

Image Courtesy: Summer Game Fest

What to Expect from Summer Game Fest 2024?

If we notice at any of Geoff Keighley’s hosted events, game announcements and reveals are to be expected. As SGF steps into its fifth year, it can be a huge platform for a lot of games showcases. Successful games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Spider-Man 2 (Review), and Baldur’s Gate 3, were announced in last year’s SGF.

Although Xbox and PlayStation hold their own live streams every month, it is notable that a lot of publishers look forward to such big events. Nintendo, Sony, Ubisoft, and Capcom are some of the big publishers that are expected to drop some news during the Summer Game Fest 2024. The event will be “A cross-platform LIVE showcase of what’s next for video games.”, according to Geoff Keighley.

Geoff Keighley already mentioned Summer Game Fest returning in June last year. He further shared about the successful reception of Summer Game Fest 2023. You can watch the Summer Game Fest 2024 live streams across The Game Awards’ official channels on YouTube and other platforms.

