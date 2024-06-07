Alan Wake 2 Night Springs Expansion Unveiled

After waiting for a long long time, we finally have more details about the first expansion for Alan Wake 2, the survival horror game. The sequel moved a lot of eyes over its beautiful visuals, narrative, and storytelling. And, from the trailer showcased at the Summer Game Fest-kickoff event, it will be more of the weirdness.

Night Springs, the first DLC for Alan Wake 2, brings us a great what-if scenario, where three popular characters from the Alan Wake universe go through different storylines. The DLC follows the format of Night Springs, an in-game TV show that mimics weird television series like Twilight Zone. Each of the episodes in the universe covers weird stories, and if you’ve played Alan Wake 1, you’ll know what you are getting into.

Players will be following three characters through different scenarios. The first scenario in the Night Springs Alan Wake 2 DLC will feature Rose, the Nite’s Diner waitress. She goes on a journey to rescue Alan Wake, the horror writer. Fans will recognize her, as she is the waitress and a staunch Alan Wake fan working in Oh Deer! Diner in the game universe.

The second scenario follows Sheriff Breaker, the character played by Shawn Ashmore in Alan Wake 2. Sheriff Breaker is now a television personality, shooting a TV show around being the champion of light, directed by a character played by Sam Lake. The final scenario follows Jesse Faden of Control, arriving at Night Springs to stop a coffee cult.

Besides the expansion, Alan Wake 2 will also get a physical release that launches on October 22, 2024, with a price tag of $79.99. The Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition will include a variety of content including the game, the expansion pass, a reversible cover art, and more.

The Night Springs expansion for Alan Wake 2 will launch on June 8, 2024, for Deluxe Edition owners. Are you planning to buy the Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC? Let us know in the comments below!