Twitter recently rolled out a design change, along with a new font, to improve the user experience. Plus, it shut down its Stories-like Fleet format recently and turned its focus towards its social audio room feature – Twitter Spaces. Now, the micro-blogging giant is experimenting with an important feature to boost the discoverability of Spaces. It will now let users know which of their followers are currently in a Twitter Spaces session.

Twitter announced the new feature via an official tweet. This feature is currently under development, and as a result, is only available to select iOS and Android users for now. You can check out the tweet right below:

we’re experimenting with ways to help you discover more Spaces. for some of you on iOS and android, if someone you follow is listening to a Space, you’ll see it at the top of your tl.

you can control who can see your listening activity in your settings.

send us your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/8fbEZUMvM7 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 24, 2021

Getting into the details, thanks to this feature, users on iOS and Android will now see if someone they follow is currently in a Twitter Space at the top of their timeline. This new feature aims to help users discover more Spaces on the platform as the company looks to boost its Clubhouse-like audio room feature.

The followers who are already in a Twitter Spaces audio room will appear inside purple bubbles on their profile pictures. However, if someone opts to not share their Spaces info with their followers, they can always choose to turn off the feature.

To do that, go to “Settings -> Privacy and safety -> Spaces” and turn off the “Let followers see which Spaces you’re listening to” toggle.

So now, if you join a Spaces session on Twitter, none of your followers will know if you are part of a certain session or not. On the other hand, if any of your followers keep this toggle enabled, you will see they are in a Space and can even join in with them. This will, in turn, help you discover more Spaces sessions from various content creators on the platform.