Earlier this week, Twitter expanded Spaces, its Clubhouse-like audio rooms feature, globally to all users with over 600 followers. However, the company has brought the feature to all Twitter users in India in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. Hence, if you’re in India, you can use Twitter Spaces to host and join live audio rooms even if you don’t have 600 followers.

Twitter Spaces for Everyone in India

“Given the COVID-19 crisis in India and the importance of open communication at this time, we have prioritised the rollout of @TwitterSpaces in India. From today, everyone in the country has access to host and tune into a Space on both Android and iOS,” wrote Twitter India on its official handle. Take a look at the tweet in question below:

Given the COVID-19 crisis in India and the importance of open communication at this time, we have prioritised the rollout of @TwitterSpaces in India. From today, everyone in the country has access to host and tune into a Space on both Android and iOS. — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) May 2, 2021

At this moment, users outside India will need over 600 followers to host Spaces. However, the company will make Spaces available to everyone after it improves the discoverability of the feature. You can go through our guide on Twitter Spaces to know everything about it. If you are looking for similar audio platforms, check out our article on the best apps like Clubhouse, with Chingari’s Fireside being the latest player in the segment.

In other news, Twitter is working to let hosts monetize Spaces with Ticketed Spaces. The social media company will also let hosts schedule Spaces and make it possible for listeners to set reminders so they don’t miss out on Spaces from their favorite creators. In addition, Twitter also acquired Scroll, a subscription service that offers ad-free access to participating websites for a $5 monthly fee.