There is no doubt that true wireless earbuds are the latest trend in the portable audio industry. These gadgets are being sold like hotcakes in the market and they’re one of the most desired tech products of the youth. According to global research firm Counterpoint Research, true wireless earbuds are expected to grow further by 90% in 2020.

As per Counterpoint Research’s Hearables Market Forecast, the global market for true wireless earbuds are expected to hit 120 million this year. This could reach up to 230 million units by the end of 2020.

The firm expects Apple to sell more earbuds this year. However, the Cupertino giant will have to compete against the likes of new entrants Google Pixelbuds 2 and Microsoft Surface Earbuds in 2020 along with the existing competitors like Samsung Galaxy Buds, Xiaomi Airdots, Amazon Echo Buds, and Huawei Freebuds 3. Apart from these global brands, Counterpoint research expects an increase in sales of earbuds manufactured by Chinese local brands next year.

Newer models of existing earbuds with attractive features like noise cancellation, bio-sensing, waterproofing, and integrated AI voice assistants will also serve as a purchase decision for customers to upgrade from their older earbuds.

“The true wireless hearables market will have a similar growth momentum as the early smartphone market a decade ago…Based on future product strategies focused on voice communications from global tech companies and their efforts to create high-added value, the true wireless hearables are just becoming one of the daily necessities among consumers.”, says Liz Lee, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

So, will you consider switching to true wireless earbuds by 2020 to enjoy the wireless freedom or will you rather stick to the good-old wired audio? Let us know in the comments.