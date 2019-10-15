Alongside the Pixel 4 flagship, Google has updated its neckband-style Pixel Buds wireless earphones with the launch of Pixel Buds 2. And well, the earbuds are no longer tethered with a string but instead, they’re now truly wireless like the Apple Airpods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Starting off, Pixel Buds 2 has been designed to offer the ultimate comfort and should sit flush with your ears – looking less weird than the massive Microsoft Surface Earbuds. It doesn’t come as a surprise that Google has also baked in-ear detection technology into Pixel Buds 2. It will automatically detect when they’re inside your ear and well, the flat surface outside offers you touch controls to adjust play, pause, and adjust volume.

The Pixel Buds 2 charging case, as seen in the image above, can be termed as a thicker version of the Apple Airpods case. It has a rounded egg-shape that looks okayish to me. Google also talked about the long-range Bluetooth connectivity of the earbuds, saying a user can keep listening to music even when they are three rooms away from the phone.

Well, the Pixel Buds cannot be complete without hands-free support for Google Assistant. You simply have to say “Hey Google” and the beam-forming microphone will bring up the Assistant to life in your ear to answer your queries. You won’t need to pull out your Pixel phone for the same.

Google didn’t reveal the battery size of the charging case but says that it should provide users with 24-hours of battery life. The earbuds, on the other hand, are said to offer you 5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge before you need to place them back into the case.

Google Pixel Buds 2 is priced at $179 and will go on sale starting sometime in 2020. The Mountain View giant has leaped to upgrade the wireless earbuds, but the delayed launch could hamper its sales against some much-loved competitors.