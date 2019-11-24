The Christmas season is almost here and people are pondering their minds to choose the best gifts for their loved ones. A recent survey breaks down the top brands desired by teenagers that influence their purchase decisions.

According to the survey conducted by Piper Jaffray among more than 1,000 US consumers, it has been revealed that Apple is the “top-listed consumer brand for teens”. The most desired Apple product among the respondents turns out to be AirPods, which is predictable as the Cupertino giant’s earbuds have become more of a status symbol.

In the second place, we have shoes, sports accessories, and apparel maker Nike. The firm mentions that the desire for Nike products almost tripled when compared to the last year’s survey. Brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Adidas follows the lead.

It is worth noting that about 46% of respondents prefer to stick to online shopping this holiday season. This would indirectly be beneficial to the e-commerce giant Amazon, according to the company. “Proprietary retail model shows acceleration of AMZN at detriment to department and specialty stores,” notes Piper Jaffray.

However, here is where the survey gets even more interesting. When asked about what they want for holidays, about 14% of Gen-Z responded with “money”. This makes sense, as it would help them make their own purchase decisions.

This gets followed closely by clothing and car. The first electronic gadget in the list turns out to be a phone which came in the fourth position. Computer and video games found the way to the list but in lesser proportions. A vacation or trip is desired by 2% of the respondents which as the company notes, is higher than the previous surveys.

So, what are your thoughts on this survey? What Christmas gift are you anticipating this year? Let us know in the comments.