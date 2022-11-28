Wings Phantom 200 Gaming TWS Launched in India

Audio brand Wings has launched the new Phantom 200 TWS earbuds in India. The new TWS is gaming-focused to ensure there are no distractions during the gameplay. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Wings Phantom 200 TWS: Specs and Features

The Phantom 200 TWS primarily supports 40ms ultra-low Latency for smooth gaming. This gets activated via a gaming mode, which can be enabled with a simple tap on the right earbud in under 2 seconds. The earbuds also come with quad DNS ENC microphones for noise reduction and clearer voice quality. This will make conversations during gaming and even otherwise better.

The gaming earbuds come with bold green gaming LED highlights, which also double as a battery status indicator. They support an in-ear design with sweat-resistance ear tips. There’s support for an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

There’s support for 13mm graphene drivers for deeper bass. Plus, the Phantom 200 comes with Acoustic Echo Cancellation for an immersive audio and gaming experience.

These earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.2 and can last up to 38 hours (with the charging case) and up to 8 hours (without the charging case) on a single charge. This is accompanied by the High-speed Bullet Charge technology, which can provide up to 20 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes. The earbuds support charging via USB-C and touch controls.

Price and Availability

The Wings Phantom 200 retails at Rs 999 and is now up for grabs via the company’s website and Flipkart.

The gaming earbuds come in black and white colors.

Buy Wings Phantom 200 via Flipkart (Rs 999)