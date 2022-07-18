Sony WI-C100 Neckband-Style Wireless Earphones with Dolby Atmos Launched in India

Sony has launched a pair of brand new neckband-style wireless earphones in the form of the WI-C100 in India today. The earphones come as a lightweight accessory and offer various advanced features, including Dolby Atmos support, 25 hours of battery life, and more. Check out the details below for specs, features, and the price.

Sony WI-C100 Wireless Earphones: Specs and Features

The new Sony WI-C100 is designed to deliver a personalized and immersive audio experience to users for long hours. The accessory comes in a neckband-style design and comes in four color variants – Taupe, White, Black, and Blue. It is IPX4-rated for water resistance. Moreover, the earphones come with a dedicated remote control, which includes a pair of volume rockers and necessary buttons to play/pause and summon voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri.

One of the highlighting features of the new Sony WI-C100 is that the earphones can deliver a Dolby Atmos experience to users when connected to Sony Bravia XR TV via the company’s WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter. They also come with a 9mm driver and support for Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which restores high-frequency sound and fine-tunes fade-out sound in songs or audio clips.

The earphones have an overall battery life of 25 hours, as per the company, and can also be quickly charged in 10 minutes to deliver 60 minutes of listening time.

Furthermore, the WI-C100 works with Sony’s Headphones Connect app. It also supports Fast Pair on Android and Swift Pair on Windows 10 and 11, which lets users easily pair the earphones with their Android devices or Windows PCs.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price of the new Sony WI-C100, the neckband-style wireless earphones are priced at Rs 2,790. However, it is currently available to buy at an introductory price of Rs 1,699. As for availability, the WI-C100 is available at Sony’s official online and offline stores and large-format retailers across India.