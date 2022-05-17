Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones with up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Following its inception last year, Realme TechLife’s sub-brand Dizo has penetrated the wearables and audio sector in India with an array of affordable products. Earlier this year, the company launched the Wireless Power neckband, and it has now launched the new Dizo Wireless Dash neckband-style earphones in India. Check out the details below.

Dizo Wireless Dash: Specs and Features

The Dizo Wireless Dash comes as a successor to last year’s Dizo Wireless neckband-style earphones. It retains the same 11.2mm drivers as its predecessor and supports the company’s Bass Boost+ algorithm to deliver heavy bass for songs and audio. Furthermore, the drivers come with a PU+PEEK diaphragm to provide accurate and clear audio.

There is also a 260mAh battery inside the Dizo Wireless Dash earphones that comes with a new Blink Charge technology, which can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes. With a full charge, on the other hand, the new Dizo earphones can run for up to 30 hours. This is significantly more than the Dizo Wireless neckband’s claimed 17-hour playback time. The neckband has a USB Type-C port on board for charging.

Other than these, the Dizo Wireless Dash comes with a low-latency Game Mode that can reduce the latency by up to 50%. It has support for the latest Bluetooth version 5.2 for uninterrupted connections and also has support for Environment Noise Cancellation for calls. Plus, users can magnetically attach the earphones to turn them off and save battery and detach them to instantly connect to their mobile device.

The Dizo Wireless Dash works with the Realme Link app and comes in three colors – Classic Black, Electric Blue, and Dynamic Green. It is also IPX4 rated for splash resistance and supports smart controls like the single press to play/pause/answer calls/reject calls, double press for the next song, triple-press to enter the game mode, and press & hold to reject a call.

Price and Availability

Dizo Wireless Dash neckband-style earphones are priced at Rs 1,599 in India. However, the company will sell these at an introductory price of Rs 1,299 on launch day. The Bluetooth-enabled earphones will be available to buy on May 24 on Flipkart.

So, if you are in the market for a pair of affordable wireless earphones, the Dizo Wireless Dash might be a decent option to consider. Let us know your thoughts on them in the comments below.