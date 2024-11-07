Take-Two Confirms GTA 6 Fall 2025 Release Date Still on Track

We are in November 2024 and on December 5 we will see the completion of a year since we got the first trailer for GTA 6. As fans, we all wonder if we will see any fresh updates related to the highly anticipated Rockstar Games sequel.

As little as it might be, we finally have a little update regarding the Grand Theft Auto 5 sequel in the Q2 earnings calls from the parent company Take-Two. According to Take-Two, GTA 6 is still on track with the Fall 2025 release date that was already confirmed earlier this year.

In today’s press release, Take-Two said “With many exciting new titles coming in fiscal 2026 – including GTA 6 in the Fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country – we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

In its earnings, Take Two Interactive has reiterated that Grand Theft Auto VI will release from @RockstarGames in "Fall of calendar 2025." pic.twitter.com/8Cu5L1UWPd— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 6, 2024

With this statement, the release date aligns with the old GTA 5’s launch date. The predecessor to Grand Theft Auto 6 arrived on the consoles on 17 September 2013. Given the Fiscal 2026 starts in April 2025 and ends in March 2026, this confirmation is a huge update since the first GTA 6 trailer was released.

A GTA 6 Release Delay Is Now Unlikely

Since then, we have had several rumors claiming that the Grand Theft Auto 6 release might get delayed to 2026. However, Take-Two has already affirmed that the Fall of 2025 launch date is on track right after the rumors surfaced online. This sent a sigh of relief among the fans as a former Rockstar dev also confirmed that the company will not announce a delay in the game until 2025.

As GTA 5 also launched in Autumn, the chances of no delay in the release date keep growing bigger. However, given how Rockstar Games delayed some of its titles in the past, we cannot take the release date for granted. Furthermore, Take-Two has also claimed that Rockstar Games will share more details on the gameplay and release date of GTA 6 soon.

So, stick around as we bring you all the latest updates on GTA 6. While you wait, do let us know what you think about Take-Two confirming the GTA 6 release date in the comments below.