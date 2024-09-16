No GTA 6 Delay Decision Until 2025: Former Rockstar Dev

- Former Rockstar developer claims no decision will be made before May 2025 to delay GTA 6.
- GTA 4 delay was announced 4 months before the official release date as the game was not ready yet.
- The former dev further claims that Rockstar is committed to releasing GTA 6 only when it's 100% ready.
GTA 6 cannot catch a break; especially with its release window. The rumors about the upcoming Rockstar games’ release date were a talking point before Take-Two announced anything officially. Not longer than a week ago, Rockstar developers denied a widespread rumor that said the GTA 6 release date is delayed. With that, a former Rockstar Games developer who worked on other GTA games claims that Rockstar will not decide on a GTA 6 release date delay until 2025.
Rockstar Not Going to Release the Game Until They’re 100% Happy
In an X post, former Rockstar technical director Obbe Vermeij shared his view on the GTA 6 release date rumor. According to Obbe, it is uncertain that GTA 6 will even be a 2025 release until Rockstar is near May 2025. To support this statement, the former GTA 3 dev states that the decision to delay GTA 4 was made 4 months before the original release date.
Pushing the release date is not something new for Rockstar Games. The developers delayed the GTA 4 release due to the game being not ready yet. Obbe claims that GTA 6 will not be released unless Rockstar is 100% happy with the game.
In the replies, the former Rockstar employee also said that Take-Two lets Rockstar make their own decision. So, you can take the official GTA 6 release date with a pinch of salt despite Take-Two sharing it. When a user asked when the game would come on PC, Obbe replied “2027 for you I’m afraid.”
While there is no guarantee when GTA 6 will be released, we are certain that the current plans are for 2025. If we see a delay, the official news will come near the release window we saw in the trailer.