No GTA 6 Delay Decision Until 2025: Former Rockstar Dev

GTA 6 cannot catch a break; especially with its release window. The rumors about the upcoming Rockstar games’ release date were a talking point before Take-Two announced anything officially. Not longer than a week ago, Rockstar developers denied a widespread rumor that said the GTA 6 release date is delayed. With that, a former Rockstar Games developer who worked on other GTA games claims that Rockstar will not decide on a GTA 6 release date delay until 2025.

Rockstar Not Going to Release the Game Until They’re 100% Happy

In an X post, former Rockstar technical director Obbe Vermeij shared his view on the GTA 6 release date rumor. According to Obbe, it is uncertain that GTA 6 will even be a 2025 release until Rockstar is near May 2025. To support this statement, the former GTA 3 dev states that the decision to delay GTA 4 was made 4 months before the original release date. The decision to delay gtaIV was made 4 months or so before the original release date. Any further and it's hard to make the call. R* is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish.



Also:

GtaVI will sell for 10+ years and there is no…— Obbe Vermeij (@ObbeVermeij) September 14, 2024

Pushing the release date is not something new for Rockstar Games. The developers delayed the GTA 4 release due to the game being not ready yet. Obbe claims that GTA 6 will not be released unless Rockstar is 100% happy with the game.

In the replies, the former Rockstar employee also said that Take-Two lets Rockstar make their own decision. So, you can take the official GTA 6 release date with a pinch of salt despite Take-Two sharing it. When a user asked when the game would come on PC, Obbe replied “2027 for you I’m afraid.”

While there is no guarantee when GTA 6 will be released, we are certain that the current plans are for 2025. If we see a delay, the official news will come near the release window we saw in the trailer.