GTA 6 Trailer Release Date (Countdown Timer)

After a string of leaks and teases, we finally have the release date for the first-ever GTA 6 trailer, the upcoming open-world action-adventure title by Rockstar Games. News of the next entry in the long-running series first broke when an extremely detailed leak happened last year. Since then, the studio has been tight-lipped about its work, well, until last month, when they confirmed the GTA 6 trailer will be released in early December.

Rockstar Games announced the release date of the first trailer via an official post on X (formerly Twitter).

The first trailer of GTA 6 will be released on December 5, 2023 (Tuesday) at 9:00 AM ET (or 6:00 AM PT). In typical Rockstar fashion, the developer is building hype by sharing an image with the release date of the trailer. pic.twitter.com/BguwiJokQt— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 1, 2023

The teaser image carries a neon-pink sunset and palm trees. This sort of confirms that the game will take place in Vice City, or a modern setting of the location we’ve loved and adored in GTA: Vice City. No other details were provided, but unsurprisingly, the internet has gone bonkers with the news.

Rockstar Games also shared the same teaser through their newswire website, which shows a large banner showing the date and time for the trailer release. It is safe to say that the excitement is very much real. However, we should prepare ourselves for the usual Rockstar Games release timeline. It will include one new trailer, a lot of silence, another new trailer with gameplay, some previews, and finally, the launch after almost a year.

GTA 6 Trailer 1 Release Timer

To help you guys track the launch of the first trailer, we have added a handy countdown timer that keeps updating in real time. Additionally, it updates based on your local time zone. This means you can bookmark this page and check back to keep track of the release time periodically. GTA 6 Trailer 1 Countdown

You can plan to watch party the trailer with friends, it’s a big event after all. One of the next major GTA games is finally getting a release, and we cannot be more excited.

So, are you ready for the first look at GTA 6? What are your expectations from it? Let us know in the comments below.