GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed for Fall 2025, No Delays

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has put the delay rumors to rest and given gamers some much-needed hope. The company confirmed an exact release window for GTA 6 in its fourth quarterly earnings.

Despite rumors suggesting that the game might be delayed to 2026, Take-Two has assured investors as well as gamers that the GTA 6 release is set for Fall 2025.

In the Q4 earnings call, as per an official press release, Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two said, “Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI.”

Before the earnings call, we only knew that the next Grand Theft Auto game would arrive sometime in 2025 with no exact date. Now, Take-Two has shared the updated release window, along with the updated projections for the impact GTA 6’s release will have on their earnings.

Zelnick further added, “We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.” Image Courtesy: Rockstar Games/GTA 6

If you haven’t been living under a rock for the last six months, you’d know that Rockstar announced GTA 6 to much fanfare in December last year. The first trailer leaked early, so the studio had to put out the fire by releasing the official trailer earlier than its expected release time. Still, GTA 6’s trailer went on to become the most-viewed on YouTube in 24 hours, smashing records.

The GTA 6 trailer introduced fans to the main protagonist, Lucia as well as her love interest, Jason (name unconfirmed for now) in this Bonnie and Clyde story. Also, the story takes place in Leonida, inspired by modern-day Florida, and you can check out the GTA 6 map leaks to get an idea of how large the playable area will be.

To wrap up, while it’s good news that we have an exact window for the release of GTA 6, fans have been early waiting for Trailer 2. I hope Rockstar fulfills our need for more updates around Grand Theft Auto 6, giving us a sneak peek at some of the game mechanics, our protagonists in action, & much more.

GTA 6 is confirmed to release on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in Fall 2025. Stay tuned for more info.