PlayStation Store Lists Fall 2025 Title, Fueling GTA 6 Rumors

After the speculation of a trailer reveal on Tuesday, Rockstar Games revealed only an RDR Online promotion. At this point, we fans are slightly less hopeful about any news from the publishers. However, a new rumor suggests that the PlayStation back-end store now has a listing with a Fall 2025 placeholder, which could possibly be for GTA 6.

@DailyGTA6News on X shared a post that said, “PlayStation Back End Store Now Has A Very Large Title On It With A Fall 2025 Placeholder, Which Has To Be GTA 6.” However, the source, @DetectiveSeeds on X, did not specify this to be Grand Theft Auto 6. In his original X post, he said,

“Playstation back end store now has a VERY large title on it with a Fall 2025 placeholder… PS5 Pro enhanced.”

The post clearly points out that the game has a ‘PS5 Pro enhanced‘ label. Although the GTA 6 trailer already revealed that the game will be on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, we cannot dismiss the idea of an enhanced reveal. @DetectiveSeeds also revealed earlier that GTA 6 might be in a marketing deal with PlayStation. This could mean Sony gets exclusive marketing rights to reveal the early pre-order screenshots.

Some fans suggest that the placeholder might be for Call of Duty, while others suggest Starfield’s PS5 debut. With Indiana Jones just getting a release date on PlayStation, some changes in the store could indicate that the new Xbox games are coming over to the blue brand. But as a Rockstar Games fan anticipating something related to the GTA sequel, hope will be there.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Coming in May?

In another post, the leaker also talks about the GTA 6 trailer 2 coming in May. We have all been waiting for a new trailer from Rockstar Games for almost two years now. With the lack of announcements from the company, fans are thinking that GTA 6 might be delayed. @DetectiveSeeds said, “I think GTA 6 is going to stay quiet on trailer 2 until late May when an event is going to happen and marketing heats up 💁‍♂️”

Is the placeholder for Fall 2025 on the PlayStation Store for GTA 6? Share your thoughts in the comments.