[UPDATE] Insiders Claim GTA 6 Release Delayed to 2026; Devs Debunk the Rumor

If there’s one absolute thing Rockstar Games fanboys aren’t looking forward to, it’s any news of GTA 6 being delayed. But that’s exactly what we have here. Just when we thought the GTA 6 release date was all but set in stone, an ‘insider’ has claimed that the game has been delayed to 2026. Let’s break it down.

The latest GTA 6 2026 release date rumor comes from X user @billsyliamgta who claims to have exclusive information. In the post, the user mentions that GTA VI has been “internally delayed” by Rockstar Games with the new release date being early to mid-2026. This information reportedly comes from “multiple devs across two studios.”

At the time of writing this, the post has already gained over 10,000 likes and counting. However, it’s important to note that X’s community note clearly states the actual GTA 6 release date below the post.

Furthermore, the insider’s news hasn’t been confirmed by any prominent leaker in the industry just yet. This is an important point as news about GTA 6 spreads faster than a wildfire. Prominent insiders such as Tom Henderson and Jason Schreier have already disputed this claim which makes a lot of sense.

Despite the skepticism, the insider has doubled down on his claim in a fresh X post claiming he wouldn’t post anything unless he was “very confident.” https://twitter.com/billsyliamgta/status/1833050546351043036

While the insider’s confidence might lead you to believe GTA 6 has indeed been delayed to 2026, we suggest taking it all with a huge grain of salt. Until Rockstar drops a word itself, let’s just sit back and watch the GTA 6 trailer for the umpteenth time.

That said, what do you think about this entire news? Let us know in the comments below!