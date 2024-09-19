GTA 6 Hasn’t Been Delayed and Will Release in Fall 2025, Affirms Take Two

Clouds of uncertainty loomed over GTA 6, the most anticipated game of 2025, with several reports online saying the development of GTA 6 was delayed. However, Rockstar Games parent Take-Two completely cleared all doubts today, reconfirming the Fall 2025 release date for GTA 6.

Take-Two shared this news and reaffirmed the fans in its 2024 Annual Report on Wednesday. In the report, Take-Two Interactive assured that the game would indeed come on the official GTA 6 release window announced previously.

Rockstar Games Plans to Release GTA 6 in Fall 2025

The report mostly included the financial data of all the Take Two games over the year. Moreover, a dedicated Rockstar Games section is included in the report, where Take Two says,

“Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall of Calendar 2025.”

The company also states that more content will be shared with the fans over time. In another section called the Content Release Highlights, the company repeats the same statement.

This reassures the fans that GTA 6 release date delay claims are merely rumors. While another delay rumor happened recently, former Rockstar dev shared that Rockstar Games will not delay the game until we are closer to the release date. He further added that it will only be delayed if the developers feel the game is incomplete.

The recent GTA 6 files leak on PC also hinted at the game being closer to release than ever before. Despite Rockstar Games sharing the GTA 6 trailer in last December, there haven’t been much hint at what state GTA 6 is in.

The question that remains is if Rockstar will actually push the date closer to release. What are your thoughts? Do you think GTA 6 will release in Fall 2025 as promised?