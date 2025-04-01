GTA 6 ‘Throwback Edition’ Will Bring It to Xbox 360: Insider Gaming Reports

Whether we are waiting for GTA 6’s release date or a new trailer, anything related to this highly anticipated game is worth noting. However, this particular piece of news is more of a shock than any other we have heard. Multiple sources now tout that GTA 6 will launch on the Xbox 360 through a special ‘Throwback Edition.’

According to reports from Insider Gaming, GTA 6 will be released on Xbox 360 in the form of a ‘Throwback Edition,’ with the possibility of a PS3 edition as well. A Rockstar Games representative named Don Beleevit (hmm?) talked to the reporter and said:

“We fully appreciate that there are still tens of people who prefer consuming video games via retro methods, and that naturally includes Xbox 360 platforms. It was more than a decade ago that GTA 5 was released on Xbox 360, pulling in millions of sales in just a few days.”

He further said that GTA 6 will have a ‘lite’ version with fewer textures or resolutions. While we understand that GTA 5 on Xbox 360 was a revolution, it would be amazing to see the sequel on the old console, but we should not be that hopeful.

GTA 6 Xbox 360 and PS3 Confirmed?

The intense anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 renders the gaming community susceptible to manipulation. The official GTA 6 trailer has already confirmed releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given the game’s extensive development period, the notion of an Xbox 360 release is fundamentally incompatible with the console’s technical limitations.

Furthermore, reports indicate potential frame rate challenges on current-generation hardware. One specific report mentioned that GTA 6 will run at 30 fps. Consequently, the Xbox 360’s capacity to handle such a title is demonstrably improbable. So if you can’t tell by now, you should know this ‘exciting’ piece of news about GTA 6 on the Xbox 360 is an April Fool’s prank. Nonetheless, a good one isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on this April Fool’s Day joke of GTA 6 being released on Xbox 360? Type away in the comments below.