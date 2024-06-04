Sony PSVR 2 PC Adapter Unveiled, Launches This August

Sony has slowly but steadily been shifting its focus to the world of PCs. While previously it was the God of War Ragnarok PC port, we have even more exciting news now. Sony is now bringing PSVR 2 to computers with its brand-new launch of the PSVR 2 PC Adapter.

The PSVR 2 PC adapter, announced in a Sony blog post, will allow you to connect the PSVR 2 to a PC and play all Steam VR games, including Half-Life: Alyx, Boneworks VR, and more. It will cost $59.99 (€59.99 /£49.99) and launch at select retailers on August 7, 2024.

However, the PSVR 2 won’t carry over all the features PS5 owners are used to. Key features like HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers on the VR controllers, and haptic feedback won’t be available when using the headset on a PC.

However, you can use the headset in 4K and take advantage of the 110-degree field of view, finger touch detection, and see-through view. Enhanced rendering (without eye tracking) and 3D audio support in select games will also be available.

So, that halves the usable features of PSVR 2 when trying it out on a PC. Maybe Sony still wants the gamers to try out the headset on the console itself. Otherwise, omitting these features doesn’t make any sense unless they don’t plan to add these supports to the headset on PC in the future.

PSVR 2 PC System Requirements

Besides this exciting news and some missing features, Sony also detailed the system requirements to run the VR headset on a PC. Check them out and see if you’re already prepared: Component Rquirement Operating System Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 RAM 8 GB or more GPU / graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later / AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port) USB Direct connection only Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Even though I don’t own a PSVR 2, I am fairly excited about this news. Because, if nothing else, it opens up the ever-changing borders between the PC and console world even more! So, will you try out PSVR 2 on your computer? Let us know in the comments below!