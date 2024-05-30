God of War Ragnarok PC Port and Features Announced

PlayStation ports on PC have been on a roll. Whether it’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us, or Ghost of Tsushima, all the IPs have been a treat for all PC gamers. Today’s PlayStation State of Play showed us that Sony now wants to add one more feather to its PC cap with the launch of God of War: Ragnarok PC!

In the PlayStation State of Play event in May, God of War PC was finally made official. According to the reveal, God of War: Ragnarok will be released on PC on September 19, 2024. The game is developed for PC by Santa Monica Studio’s development partner for God of War (2018) on PC, Jetpack Interactive. Along with the release date we also got all the features coming in the PC.

God of War Ragnarok PC Features

Image Courtesy: Sony

The PC version of the beloved PS5 game will have tons of features customized for the players on the platform. Here are all the features in detail:

Unlocked framerates : Witness Kratos and Atreus’ Norse saga climax in stunning detail. Unlocked framerates and true 4K resolution unleash the cinematic, no-cut camera’s power. A compatible PC and 4K device are required for the 4K resolution.

: Witness Kratos and Atreus’ Norse saga climax in stunning detail. Unlocked framerates and true 4K resolution unleash the cinematic, no-cut camera’s power. A compatible PC and 4K device are required for the 4K resolution. Upscaling technology : Unleash stunning visuals with DLSS, FSR, and XeSS support. Push graphical settings and resolutions to new heights in the Ragnarok PC. The results will depend on a compatible graphics card and PC.

: Unleash stunning visuals with DLSS, FSR, and XeSS support. Push graphical settings and resolutions to new heights in the Ragnarok PC. The results will depend on a compatible graphics card and PC. Super ultra-widescreen support: Immerse yourself in the Nine Realms’ splendor with panoramic widescreen, including ultrawide, for a truly breathtaking view. 21:9 ultra-widescreen and 32:9 super ultra-widescreen will be supported.

God of War Ragnarok PC Additional Features

Besides the visual and performance features, God of War Ragnarok PC will include all post-launch updates, including a robust New Game+ mode and the God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC. If you pre-purchase the game on Steam and the Epic Game Store, you will get the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (cosmetic).

The Digital Deluxe edition will have more bonuses. The bonuses are:

Full God of War Ragnarök game for PC

Kratos Darkdale Armor*

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) *

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos*

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe*

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Are you excited about the God of War Ragnarok being released on PC? Which edition are you getting? Tell us in the comments below.