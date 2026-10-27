Silent Hill Remake Reportedly Set to Release in 2027, New Cast Details Emerge

Bloober Team’s upcoming Silent Hill Remake is reportedly targeting a 2027 release after announcing the game at its June 2025 Press Start Event. The report also confirms two cast members joining the upcoming psychological horror game but doesn’t disclose their roles, despite the original game’s small main cast.

According to MP1ST’s report, published on October 26, 2026, Bloober Team is developing the Silent Hill Remake under the codename “Project Name” and is aiming for a 2027 launch. The report adds Gabrielle Fritz and Jade Matthew to the game’s cast, but confirms that casting for Harry Mason, the protagonist, remains under wraps.

Image Credit: Konami

Gabrielle Fritz has starred in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Battlefield 2042, while Jade Matthew is an award-winning BBC voiceover artist whose credits include the popular Korean MMORPG Dragon Nest.

Based on the original game’s cast, Fritz could play the antagonist Dahlia Gillespie. At the same time, Matthew could voice the fan-favourite horror nurse Lisa Garland or Cybil Bennett, the police officer who rescues Harry Mason during his first journey into Silent Hill.

Silent Hill producer Motai Okamoto previously confirmed that Konami wants to release a new Silent Hill every year, so the Silent Hill Remake’s 2027 release window doesn’t seem far-fetched. Konami just released Silent Hill Townfall a month ago, on September 24, 2026, so expect the Silent Hill Remake to release around the same time next year.

This release date is particularly significant. If the horror game launches in 2027, Silent Hill Remake would be the last Silent Hill game to launch on disc on the PlayStation 5, as Sony is ending PS5 disc production in 2028.

Furthermore, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno recently confirmed that the Silent Hill 2 Remake developer wants to release physical games for as long as possible. So, a 2027 launch for the remake of the original 1999 Silent Hill makes even more sense.

That said, do you think the Silent Hill Remake will release next year? Tell us in the comments section below.