Dungeons and Dragons Warlock Gameplay Trailer Reveals 2027 Release Window

Dungeons and Dragons Warlock’s first gameplay trailer was revealed at Gamescom ONL 2026. The game will be released in 2027, with no official date yet. The game will follow the story of a female warlock, Kotori, who has made a pact with Tasha, an ancient god. Kotori will be played by Maggie Robertson, the Resident Evil Village star.

The gameplay footage revealed much, including combat and a bit of the storyline. Warlock will feature action combat, with a mix of spellcasting straight out of the Dungeons and Dragons playbook, much similar to the new Fable. From the gameplay footage, we noticed multiple abilities and spells used during combat.

Thankfully, the game looks much different than Dragon Age The Veilguard, which also had a D&D system.

We also see many classic D&D enemies, like trolls, ghouls, and a Beholder as well. The gameplay showed teleportation, time-freezing, and rooting abilities. The bottom right corner showed spell slots, which would get used up. The game also seems to have an open world, and the trailer showcased a dark, unforgiving world.

The game will also have a day and night cycle and will allow players to craft items on the go. One interesting thing we noticed is that enemies can also fight among each other, making the world seem much more alive.

The sword combat also looked fairly good and seems to beautifully tie in with the spellcasting. Overall, I would have preferred having character customization, as D&D RPG games excel at that. But the game looks really good, and I am looking forward to it.

So, what’s your opinion on Dungeons and Dragons Warlock’s showcase at Gamescom ONL 2026? Tell us whether you are looking forward to playing the game or not. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.