GTA 6 wasn’t just the biggest game on launch day; it practically took over PS5 and Xbox consoles, leaving other games far behind. Rockstar’s latest open-world game has already broken internet traffic records, and new data reveals just how many players spent their GTA 6 launch day exploring Leonida.

According to market research firm Circana, 61% of active PS5 players in the US played GTA 6 on November 19, while 56% of active Xbox Series X|S players worldwide jumped into the game on the same day. The figures come from Circana’s Player Engagement Tracker, which monitors gaming activity across consoles, and were shared by analyst Mat Piscatella.

Image Credit: Mat Piscatella/Bluesky

The game also left other popular titles, including Fortnite, far behind in player engagement. Before going into further details, it’s worth noting that these percentages represent players who were active on November 19, and not everyone who owns a PS5 or Xbox console.

What’s even more impressive is how much time players spent exploring Leonida in GTA 6. Players on PS5 averaged 513 minutes (8 hours and 33 minutes) on launch day, while Xbox players averaged 494 minutes (8 hours and 14 minutes).

These figures suggest that many players spent a significant portion of their day playing Rockstar’s latest release. For comparison, Fortnite ranked second in player engagement on November 19, with just 10% of active players across the two platforms playing Epic Games’ battle royale.

Spending over eight hours in a game on its launch day shows just how much time players were willing to dedicate to exploring Vice City and the rest of Leonida. Interestingly, these lengthy playtime figures aren’t too surprising, considering employee leave requests for GTA 6’s launch day surged by 32% compared to the same Thursday last year

With GTA 6 also selling over 30 million copies on its first day, Rockstar’s latest release has already made an enormous impact on the gaming industry. And with the first weekend after launch now underway, it will be interesting to see whether player engagement climbs even higher.