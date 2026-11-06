Road Rash Returns After 30 Years as EA Brings Back Classic PC Games on Steam and GOG

Electronic Arts (EA) has finally brought back 25 classic PC games from the 90s on November 5, 2026, on digital storefronts like Steam, GOG, and the EA App. Among them is Road Rash, which makes a comeback after three decades with a 30th Anniversary Edition. The updated release brings back the iconic motorcycle racing game with its original licensed soundtrack and several improvements for modern PCs.

EA Revives 25 Classic Games on PC, Road Rash, Wing Commander, and More Included

After the acquisition of EA by Saudi investor group Silver Lake, the company has made several questionable choices. However, its latest one is not so questionable, as the iconic game Road Rash has returned to PC storefronts with its original soundtrack, featuring artists such as Soundgarden, Monster Magnet, and Therapy, yesterday.

The 30th Anniversary Edition of the game, which was first released in 1996, also includes restored cinematic scenes, improved performance, native controller support, windowed mode, and cloud saves. This isn’t a new entry or a spiritual successor like Road Rash Redemption, but a restored version of the original PC game.

Image Credit: Electronic Arts

According to Electronic Arts, the restoration project began in March 2022, when the publisher discovered an old physical media vault containing archival footage and master recordings. The recovered material helped EA restore more than 1,500 cinematic scenes across the seven Anniversary Editions.

Road Rash is one of the best video games of the 90s, and now it’s one of the seven games receiving an Anniversary Edition as part of EA’s latest re-release collection. The publisher has brought back 25 classic PC games in total, including titles from the Wing Commander, Ultima, and Crusader franchises

All 25 games arrived on November 5 and are available on Steam, GOG, and the EA App. The seven Anniversary Editions are priced at $9.99 each, while the remaining 18 classic games cost $4.99 each. The special discounted prices on Steam and GOG are available until November 19.

Image Credit: EA

Here’s the complete list of games included in the collection:

Seven Anniversary Edition Games:

Road Rash: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander: 35th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander II: Vengeance of the Kilrathi: 35th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander Prophecy: 30th Anniversary Edition

Privateer 2: The Darkening: 30th Anniversary Edition

Other Classic Games:

Wing Commander: Privateer

Wing Commander: Academy

Wing Commander: Armada

Strike Commander

Theme Hospital

Crusader: No Remorse

Crusader: No Regret

Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness

Ultima II: The Revenge of the Enchantress

Ultima III: Exodus

Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar

Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny

Ultima VI: The False Prophet

Ultima VII: The Complete Edition

Ultima VIII: Gold Edition

Ultima IX: Ascension

Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss

Ultima Underworld II: Labyrinth of Worlds

Players who already own digital copies of the applicable Wing Commander games on GOG or the EA App will automatically receive their respective Anniversary Edition upgrades for free.

So, if you want to relive your glory days with Road Rash or Wing Commander, now’s your chance.