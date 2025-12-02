Wordle Hints Today: Answer for December 3, 2025

NYT Wordle, the daily five-letter word guessing game, provides players with a fun, yet demanding experience that tests their vocabulary skills and logical thinking abilities. Over time, the game has now reached a point where you may need assistance because of its increasing difficulty and complex words. So, if you are one of them and want to maintain your daily guessing streak, we’ve got today’s Wordle hints and answer for puzzle #1628 for December 3, 2025, down below.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily online word puzzle that requires users to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. The gameplay is straightforward, with a five-tile system spanning six rows that uses colored tiles to direct players to the correct solution.

Image Credit: NYT Games (Screenshot by Rishabh/ Beebom)

Hint for Wordle Today

Hint 1 A moment of urgency. Reveal Hint

If you’re looking for today’s Wordle hints and clues, you’ve come to the right place. We’re stoked to help you figure out the answer to today’s puzzle. To begin with, we’ve listed the starting letter, along with any vowels or double letters for today’s Wordle answer, alongside more info you’ll need along the way.

After that, we will also offer an extra clue about today’s Wordle, which will lead you toward finding the right answer. So if you’re ready to head one step closer to the answer, scroll down. SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Does Today’s Wordle Answer Start with?

Today’s Wordle answer starts with the letter “H”.

Additional Hint for Today’s Wordle Answer

If the hints listed above haven’t been much of a help, we’ve got another Wordle cheat hint that’ll lead you to the correct answer in no time. The final hint for today’s Wordle is:

Hint 2 Hurrying someone to increase pace during urgency. Reveal Hint

Does Today’s Wordle Have Any Vowels?

Today’s Wordle answer for Wednesday, December 3, 2025, has two vowels.

If you’ve correctly guessed the vowels, there’s a high chance that you’ll be able to guess the correct 5-letter Wordle answer instantly.

Does the Wordle Today Have Double Letters?

No, today’s Wordle does not contain any double letters.

Double letters often make guessing the Wordle answer quite easier, as they can fill two tiles at once since a letter repeats itself in the final word.

What is Today’s Wordle Answer?

The answer for Wordle today, on December 3, 2025, is:

1 ? H 2 ? A 3 ? S 4 ? T 5 ? E You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

Meaning of HASTE: Too much speed or the fact of hurrying too much

Difficulty Level for Wordle Today

The average difficulty for today’s Wordle is 4 guesses out of 6, or average.

Image Credit: NYT Games (Screenshot by Rishabh / Beebom)

The answer for Wordle today has two vowels, so if you begin your guess with one of the best starting words, ADIEU, it gives you two yellow tiles for A and E.

From there, you can choose a word like BEACH or TEACH to make the next guess. Luckily, we got another letter H into the mix, and we used HATER as our next guess to try and fit H, A, and E in different tiles. Now that T is revealed and is yellowed out, we used it in the next tile and made HASTE, which was the right answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

Best Starting Words for Wordle

The trick to solving Wordle quickly is to use the right word from the start. This can make or break your game. Here are the best Wordle starting words that you should use to start the game:

BEAST

TALES

SALTY

ARISE

TEACH

CRANE

IDEAL

ADIEU

RATIO

WHIRL

ABOUT

AROSE

RAISE

PILOT

How to Play Wordle?

If you’re new to Wordle, it may be intimidating on your first try, and you may be wondering how to play. Don’t worry, here’s a brief description of the NYT’s Wordle puzzle game:

You are given six attempts to guess a five-letter word. When you enter a word, the letters are highlighted in yellow, green, and grey, respectively. Yellow indicates that the letter occurs in today’s Wordle solution but is not in the correct location. Meanwhile, when a letter turns green, it implies you guessed the appropriate letter in the correct spot. Finally, a grey letter indicates that the letter is not part of today’s answer.

Wordle Tips and Tricks

Guessing a Wordle is easy work for many, but things can get difficult real fast if that five-letter word is a tricky one. To help you guess the right word in no time, we’ve got some quick tips for you to guess the correct Wordle:

Choose a strong starting word – Choosing an optimal starting word for a Wordle is highly important, and that word should be rich in vowels and consonants. We’ve also got a dedicated guide that you can refer to, as my personal go-to choices for such words are “IDEAL”, “ABOUT”, and “ARISE”. Look at the colors – While you’re playing Wordle, keep a hard eye on the colored tiles. Green, Yellow, and Grey blocks signal towards choosing the right letters, and eliminate the incorrect ones. Select vowels wisely – Since the choice of best starting words is quite limited, you may not guess the correct word in the first go, as a different vowel may be a part of the final word. Try and test other vowels that you haven’t guessed already to narrow down your search. Double letters are your lifeline – Double letters are often liked or disliked by Wordle players. But in reality, they can be an absolute lifesaver. In the past, it’s been proven that a Wordle may contain one or two letters that are repeating and have made guessing easier. Wordlebot is a helpful companion – If you’re still stuck at a tricky Wordle, use the Wordlebot tool by NYT that helps analyze your answers and then compares them against its algorithm. It can largely help your Wordle guessing game and tell you what you could’ve done differently.

Finally, if you’ve been looking for hints and clues, we hope that the ones we shared for today’s Wordle have helped you to some extent, so you were able to figure out the answer without scrolling further down.