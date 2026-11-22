The early GTA 6 PC port rumors heat up as files allegedly leaked online shortly after the game’s launch. The 209 GB Xbox build is reportedly missing its main executable, while a separate video claiming to show the game running on PC has been exposed as fake. Rockstar has yet to announce an official GTA 6 PC version.

GTA 6 Early PC Port Rumors Explained

A hacker known as Cyberleek claims to have released an Xbox build of GTA 6 through a torrent. The archive reportedly contains around 209 GB of game files, but it is missing the main .exe required to launch the game.

The leaker is holding the file until its cryptocurrency token reaches a $15 million market cap, although the hacker has promised to release it on November 23 regardless. The archive’s authenticity remains unverified. So, make sure you are not relying on these GTA 6 early PC port rumors.

Meanwhile, a video circulating online that supposedly showed GTA 6 running on PC has been exposed as a hoax. Reddit user u/SurturTheGod admitted that the demonstration used a fake executable created with AI, along with a spoofed console log and FPS overlay placed over recorded footage of the opening cutscene.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games (screenshot by Beebom)

Actual recompilation projects are also in their early stages. Developers working on Leonida and Xbox2Windows have started extracting assets and translating shaders, but GTA 6 cannot boot on PC through either project yet.

In October, reports claimed Rockstar is targeting Q1 2027 for the PC port, citing four industry sources familiar with the studio’s plans. That would be a much shorter wait than GTA 5’s 19-month gap between its console and PC releases. Rockstar has not confirmed the report, so the release window remains unverified.

For now, GTA 6 early pc port rumors are something you should take with a grain of salt. The game is officially available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players should also avoid suspicious GTA 6 PC downloads, as fake ports can be used to distribute malware and steal account information.