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PlayStation is Killing Physical Game Discs for Good

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PlayStation 5 disc boxes
Image Credit: PlayStation
In Short
  • PlayStation is discontinuing physical disc production for new games.
  • Starting January 2028, new PlayStation games will not receive physical releases.
  • Sony is completely switching to digital releases due to the shift in "consumer preferences."
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While part of the gaming community is pleading with Rockstar Games for a physical edition of GTA 6, Sony has unexpectedly announced the end of physical disc production. Starting in 2028, PlayStation will no longer produce physical discs for new game releases.

PlayStation Confirms It Will Stop Producing Physical Game Discs in 2028

In a recent PlayStation Blog published earlier today, PlayStation has officially announced the end of physical disc production for upcoming games, starting in January 2028. Citing consumer preferences as the main culprit, Sony has issued the following statement on the blog:

In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only.

PlayStation Exclusives
Image Credit: PlayStation

This implies that all upcoming PlayStation games releasing in 2028 and beyond, potentially including Intergalactic Heretic Prophet, will be available in digital formats only on the PlayStation Store. Sony has further emphasized that they are adapting to the current consumer trend where the general preference for digital media completely overshadows physical discs.

Moreover, Sony has confirmed that this sudden change will not affect games that have already been released or the ones scheduled to launch before January 2028. Therefore, games like Marvel’s Wolverine, God of War: Laufey, and more, arriving before 2028, will be the last PlayStation games in history to receive physical disc releases.

If you are wondering whether PlayStation’s brick-and-mortar outlets across the world will also shut their doors following the end of disc production, Sony has confirmed that they will now be selling the digital editions instead. “We’ll continue to prioritize our resources to drive innovation in how players can access games and provide choices as to where players prefer to purchase new games, whether that’s at retailers or (online) PlayStation Store.”

So, the general expectation is that players will still be able to buy physical PlayStation game boxes that come with a digital download code in the future, just like how GTA 6 physical copies have no disc inside. Whether or not the physical boxes will come with a game booklet instead is yet to be revealed by Sony.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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