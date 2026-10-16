Stranger Than Heaven Act 1 Story Trailer Revealed Ahead of 2027 Release

RGG Studio has released a new story trailer covering the first act of Stranger Than Heaven. Ahead of the game’s January 2027 release, RGG Studio plans to share more story trailers as the game follows Makoto Daito’s journey across five eras and five cities, spanning 1915 to 1965.

The first story trailer for Stranger Than Heaven was released today. The new trailer covers the game’s opening act in which Makoto Daito stows away aboard a ship bound for Japan following the death of his parents. The ship belongs to none other than the trading merchant Orpheus, played by Snoop Dogg.

The ship eventually arrives in Kokura, Fukuoka, and Japan is nothing like the place Makoto dreamed of. He must now face the harsh realities of life in this unfamiliar city. Fortunately, Orpheus appears to take Makoto under his wing, and Makoto eventually becomes a part of the Yashima clan.

Image Credit: RGG Studio

Thus, the first act of Stranger Than Heaven will explore Makoto Daito’s early experiences in Japan, as he tries to settle into a city where he is not welcome. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as Stranger Than Heaven takes place across five eras and five cities in Japan.

The story begins in 1915 in Kokura, Fukuoka, before moving to Kure, Hiroshima, in 1929, Minami, Osaka, in 1943, Atami, Shizuoka, in 1951, and finally Shinjuku, Tokyo, in 1965. This makes Stranger Than Heaven the next game after Marvel’s Wolverine to explore Shinjuku, Tokyo, in recent times.

Furthermore, Sega has already teamed up with Netflix to deliver adaptations of Stranger Than Heaven, Crazy Taxi, and Sonic. Yakuza fans can look forward to not only a new game next year but also more details on the upcoming Stranger Than Heaven adaptation.

As revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026, Stranger Than Heaven has been postponed to January 15, 2027. If you are wondering why the game was delayed, it’s probably because GTA 6 is releasing next month. That said, let us know your thoughts about Stranger Than Heaven’s story trailer in the comments below.