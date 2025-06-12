The Original Silent Hill Is Getting a Remake, Announces Konami

With Konami teasing a surprise reveal during their latest Press Start event, I was expecting something out of the blue. And in a major win for horror game fans, the original Silent Hill remake was officially announced during the livestream. A short teaser confirmed that the game is now in development.

Bloober Team is developing Silent Hill 1 Remake, the same studio behind the successful Silent Hill 2 Remake. With Silent Hill 2 having sold over 2 million copies and received multiple award nominations, we can expect the team to bring justice to the original’s remake.

Silent Hill 1 Remake Officially in Development

The teaser was just a simple clip with no gameplay or release date in sight. But for longtime fans, that was more than enough. The moment that familiar fog rolled in and the Silent Hill logo appeared, it felt like a dream finally coming true. Especially for the fans of the Silent Hill 1999 PlayStation version.

We’re heading back to where it all began, Harry Mason’s desperate search for his daughter Cheryl. While not much was revealed, we can feel the fog-covered streets of Silent Hill. For many of us, the original game was beyond just a jumpscare-fest. Its haunting atmosphere, unsettling silence, and twisted sense of reality helped shape survival horror as we know it. And now, we get to experience it all over again, reimagined for a new generation.

With Silent Hill f launch later this year and Silent Hill: Townfall still in the works, Konami is clearly doubling down on its horror IP. While a launch window remains unclear, the original Silent Hill’s remake announced today promises to rekindle the eerie legacy of the franchise.

Are you hyped for the Silent Hill 1 Remake? Because I definitely am! With Resident Evil 9 dropping next year, it feels like a golden age for horror fans, and we’re seriously eating good right now.