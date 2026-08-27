Konami Wants to Release a New Silent Hill Game Every Year, Producer Says

Silent Hill is finally back in the spotlight, and Konami has some ambitious plans for the horror game franchise. Motoi Okamoto, the Silent Hill producer, told Gamesradar in an interview at Gamescom 2026 that Konami wants to release a Silent Hill game every year.

In the Gamesradar interview, Okamoto said, “We aim to, hopefully, have an annual release of new [Silent Hill] games.” The Silent Hill producer further added that Konami plans to move the Silent Hill games away from their original setting of the eerie resort town of Maine.

In Okamoto’s words, “If we stay laser-focused on the same American setting, that would exhaust [narrative] possibilities, and also potentially cause fatigue for the player base.”

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This approach is already visible in the recent Silent Hill games. Silent Hill f, for example, took players to Japan while the upcoming Silent Hill Townfall takes place in the Scottish seaside town of St. Amelia. Not only are we moving from the fictional town of Maine, but Silent Hill Townfall also embraces first-person horror for the first time in the franchise’s history.

Konami is trying to revive the Silent Hill franchise with the help of external studios, and Okamoto is fine with the new developers defining their version of Silent Hill. He wants each team working on a Silent Hill game to tailor the IP to its strengths, saying that letting it “fly around the world” allows developers to “work within the types of environments and the types of storytelling that works best for them.”

Okamoto also spoke about the future of Silent Hill. He said, “There are still many projects that are still under work and very unannounced titles.” We can already see Konami experimenting with the franchise as Silent Hill: Townfall’s new CRTV feature takes a fresh spin on Silent Hill 2’s iconic pocket radio.

Lastly, Okamoto said, “we have more experiences coming up, and many types of games that we believe will be able to provide positive kinds of surprises for players.” That said, the future of the Silent Hill franchise that once defined the PS2 era certainly looks exciting.