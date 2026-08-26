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Exodus Release Date Announced in New Gamescom Trailer

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Exodus poster
Image Credit: Archetype Entertainment
In Short
  • Exodus is scheduled for release on April 7, 2027.
  • Archetype Entertainment released a new trailer at Gamescom's Opening Night Live and confirmed the release date.
  • Exodus will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
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Exodus, the third-person sci-fi RPG from Archetype Entertainment, has finally received a release date at Gamescom 2026. Wizards of the Coast unveiled a new gameplay trailer during Opening Night Live today and officially revealed that Exodus will launch on April 7, 2027.

Exodus Finally Has a Release Date, Launching in April 2027

Archetype Entertainment, a studio formed by veteran developers from BioWare, first announced Exodus at The Game Awards 2023. With Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey voicing the main character, C.C. Orlev, everyone was eager to play the new sci-fi RPG soon.

Finally, after a three-year wait, Archetype Entertainment has announced that Exodus will release on April 7, 2027, at Gamescom. The team also unveiled a brand-new trailer for the sci-fi game during Gamescom 2026’s Opening Night Live, which you can watch below:

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse of both the game’s deep story and third-person action-adventure gameplay. Jun Aslan, humanity’s last hope for survival, teams up with Salt, an Octopus who worked as a mercenary and bounty hunter in the past. Together, they aim to save their species from the Celestials.

Time is the greatest enemy in this game, as time dilation will have a significant impact on the storyline and characters. As seen in the latest trailer, player choices will also play a vital role in shaping the game.

James Ohlen, Chad Robertson, and Drew Karpyshyn previously worked on the Mass Effect franchise and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (one of the best Star Wars games of all time). So, there is no doubt that they will deliver an unforgettable RPG experience with Exodus next year.

Exodus will launch on PC (via Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S next year. Players can now wishlist the game to earn exclusive in-game rewards like outfits for Jun and Companion, Apartment Decoration, and more.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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