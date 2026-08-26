Exodus Release Date Announced in New Gamescom Trailer

Exodus, the third-person sci-fi RPG from Archetype Entertainment, has finally received a release date at Gamescom 2026. Wizards of the Coast unveiled a new gameplay trailer during Opening Night Live today and officially revealed that Exodus will launch on April 7, 2027.

Archetype Entertainment, a studio formed by veteran developers from BioWare, first announced Exodus at The Game Awards 2023. With Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey voicing the main character, C.C. Orlev, everyone was eager to play the new sci-fi RPG soon.

Finally, after a three-year wait, Archetype Entertainment has announced that Exodus will release on April 7, 2027, at Gamescom. The team also unveiled a brand-new trailer for the sci-fi game during Gamescom 2026’s Opening Night Live, which you can watch below:

Step Forward. Your EXODUS begins April 7, 2027. Watch the Official #EXODUSGame Release Date Trailer! ⤵️



🧑‍🚀 Jun Aslan is fighting for the future of humanity.



🐙 Salt, an Awakened octopus mercenary and bounty hunter, knows a thing or two about survival.



🤝 Turns out they might… pic.twitter.com/R21eEy826U — EXODUS (@EXODUSGame) August 25, 2026

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse of both the game’s deep story and third-person action-adventure gameplay. Jun Aslan, humanity’s last hope for survival, teams up with Salt, an Octopus who worked as a mercenary and bounty hunter in the past. Together, they aim to save their species from the Celestials.

Time is the greatest enemy in this game, as time dilation will have a significant impact on the storyline and characters. As seen in the latest trailer, player choices will also play a vital role in shaping the game.

James Ohlen, Chad Robertson, and Drew Karpyshyn previously worked on the Mass Effect franchise and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (one of the best Star Wars games of all time). So, there is no doubt that they will deliver an unforgettable RPG experience with Exodus next year.

Exodus will launch on PC (via Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S next year. Players can now wishlist the game to earn exclusive in-game rewards like outfits for Jun and Companion, Apartment Decoration, and more.