Grand Theft Auto 6 is now out on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but PC players are still waiting for their chance to explore Leonida. Unfortunately, scammers are now taking advantage of that wait by promoting fake PC versions of GTA 6. Cybersecurity company NordVPN has discovered a $200 scam toolkit being sold on the dark web.

The kit is designed to steal personal information and cryptocurrency from unsuspecting players. According to the official NordVPN X account, the toolkit was discovered a few days before GTA 6’s console launch. The package is being sold for $200 in Bitcoin or Tether and contains several malicious tools.

Image Credit: NordVPN (Edited by Beebom)

The toolkit includes a fake file named “GTA6 Keygen.exe,” which can steal browser session cookies and potentially allow hackers to access online accounts without passwords. It also contains a cryptocurrency wallet drainer targeting Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and BNB Smart Chain wallets.

That’s not all; the package also has a hidden cryptocurrency miner called XMRig, which can secretly use an infected PC’s resources to mine cryptocurrency. Interestingly, the package also includes an automated YouTube Shorts bot designed to spread fake download links to reach and attract more victims.

Speaking to TechRadar, NordVPN CTO Marijus Briedis warned about how easily scammers can now deploy these attacks. “Someone has packaged the whole scam and is selling it to anyone with $200. You don’t need any technical skills anymore,” Briedis said.

NordVPN isn’t the only cybersecurity company warning players about such threats. Malwarebytes has also identified several GTA 6-related scams involving fake giveaways, discounted game keys, and websites designed to steal Google account credentials. Players looking for legitimate offers should be careful, as we’ve covered in our guide on how to get GTA 6 for free and avoid scams.

For now, Rockstar Games has not announced a GTA 6 PC release date, and the game remains officially available only on consoles. PC players should avoid suspicious websites promising early access or free downloads, especially those asking them to run unknown files or connect cryptocurrency wallets.