While global ARC Raiders players are still waiting for more PvE options, the Chinese version of the extraction shooter is preparing to introduce new ways to play. The upcoming second closed beta of ARC Raiders will feature a dedicated PvP mode called Data Hunt, alongside additional PvE activities and several gameplay changes.

The new details were revealed in the game’s third Chinese developer diary and highlighted by ARC Raiders Alerts on X. The update provides a closer look at two activities: Data Hunt (PvP) and Security Protocol Alert (PvE). Both are planned for the second closed beta, beginning December 1, 2026, exclusively on PC.

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via ARC Raiders Alerts/X)

Between them, the biggest addition is Data Hunt, a standalone PvP mode where players collect data drives by eliminating enemy Raiders and ARC machines. Successfully extracting with these drives increases their rank and rewards them with Intelligence Points, which are expected to be redeemable for exclusive outfits.

What makes this mode unique is that Data Hunt operates separately from the game’s regular matchmaking and morality systems. This means engaging in PvP during these matches won’t affect how players are matched in other modes.

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via ARC Raiders Alerts/X)

On the PvE side, the developers have detailed a new activity involving Security Protocol Alert. In this mode, players can activate special devices and submit ARC Cores to earn substantial rewards. The activity also offers a way to farm basic crafting materials.

That’s not all. The Chinese version of ARC Raiders is also getting tougher Queen and Matriarch encounters, along with harsh weather and increased ARC enemy spawns. Other changes include additional rewards based on damage dealt and improvements to team loot distribution.

However, there’s no confirmation that these features will arrive in the global version. Embark Studios previously tested a dedicated PvE matchmaking option in October, but its future remains uncertain. For now, global players will have to wait and see whether any of China’s exclusive features eventually make their way into the global version.