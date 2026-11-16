Home > News > Fable Reboot Brings Back Silver Key Chests, but Unlocking Them Won’t Be Easy

Fable Reboot Brings Back Silver Key Chests, but Unlocking Them Won’t Be Easy

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Fable Silver Key Chest shown alongside a view of Bowerstone
Image Credit: Xbox/Playground Games (Edited by Beebom)
In Short
  • Playground Games confirms that Silver Key Chests will return in Fable, containing some of the game's most valuable loot.
  • Players will need to explore Albion to find rare Silver Keys, with certain chests requiring multiple keys to unlock.
  • Fable will also bring back Demon Doors and introduce Fairy Flowers, offering more activities and exploration challenges.
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Playground Games has confirmed that Silver Key Chests are returning in the upcoming Fable reboot, which is scheduled to launch on February 23, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S and PC. These special chests will contain some of the game’s most valuable loot, but unlocking them won’t be easy.

Players will need to find rare Silver Keys scattered throughout the world, with certain chests requiring multiple keys to open. The details were revealed in the official Xbox 25th Anniversary Magazine on November 15, 2026, which offers a closer look at Bowerstone, Albion’s capital city, and the activities awaiting players.

Silver Key Chests are a returning feature from the original Fable games, although the developers have not revealed what specific rewards players can expect to find inside them.

Fable's Bowerstone city map showing its three major districts.
Image Credit: Playground Games / Xbox

According to the magazine, Silver Keys will be rare discoveries, meaning players may need to spend considerable time exploring Albion before they can unlock certain chests. Finding a chest could even lead to a separate adventure as players search for enough keys to claim its rewards.

Fable game director Ralph Fulton explained that the developers want players to have the freedom to pursue activities beyond the main storyline. While Bowerstone will play an important role in the story, players can leave their main objectives behind and spend hours exploring other parts of the game.

Silver Key Chests won’t be the only returning feature. The magazine also confirms that Demon Doors will return, requiring players to meet specific conditions before revealing hidden areas.

Meanwhile, a new Fairy Flowers activity will challenge players to find more than 50 magical flowers across Albion. Players must identify these flowers and complete small environmental puzzles to interact with them.

Together, these activities suggest that exploration and optional challenges will play a major role in the upcoming RPG. Beyond exploration, Playground Games has also showcased Fable’s combat system, which features melee weapons, ranged attacks, and magic spells.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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