With a new day, we have a new puzzle to give our brains a workout with the NYT Spelling Bee, and today, you’re going to have to put in some real effort, not because the puzzle is difficult but because the answers are, well, easy to miss. So, if you find yourself stuck on some answers and are not able to find your way through them, check out today’s Spelling Bee answers for January 8, 2026.

Today’s Spelling Bee Puzzle

The New York Times brings us several puzzle games that are good brain teasers, and here, we are talking about Spelling Bee. I’m certain that you must have heard or seen this quiz take place on TV or in your school, but NYT Spelling Bee is a bit different.

You have a grid consisting of 7 letters with one yellow letter in the center. You have to form as many words as you can, where each word should contain the letter in the center. Learn more about how to play Spelling Bee, along with useful tricks to master the game, before you proceed further.

Image Credit: New York Times (via New York Times Games, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee game was interesting. We were provided with a set of alphabets consisting of T, D, E, I, Y, M, and A as the center alphabet. You will find 5- and 6-letter words in abundance today, but on the bright side, the words are not too problematic to find.

If you would like to hone your deduction skills, you can also check out today’s Wordle hints if you are feeling stuck.

NYT Spelling Bee Answers Today

Before we take a look at the Pangram for today, check out all the Spelling Bee answers that will lead you to the Genius achievement today.

1. Answers with 4 Letters

Aide, Amid, Dame, Data, Date, Dead, Dyad, Idea, Made, Maid, Maim, Mate, Mead, Meat, Meta, Tame, Team,

2. Answers with 5 Letters

Admit, Aided, Amity, Daddy, Matte, Meaty, Media, Mamma, Tamed

3. Answers with 6 Letters

Dammed, Dammit, Diadem, Maimed, Mamma, Matted, Mayday

4. Answers with 7 Letters

Deadeye, Edamame, Ideated, Madame, Teammate, Teatime

5. Answers with 8 Letters

Admitted, Mediated, Meditate, Metadata

6. Answers with 9 Letter Words

Immediate

NYT Spelling Bee Pangram Today If you are new to Spelling Bee, you must be wondering what a pangram is and why every hint you see on the internet focuses so much on it. A Pangram is a word that includes all the letters provided to us in the grid consisting of 7 letters. It also carries a bonus where, for instance, you get 7 points for a 7-letter word, plus a 7-point bonus, making the score a total of 14 for one word. So, now that we have made this clear, let’s talk about today’s Spelling Bee Pangram. Today, we have only one Pangram, which you can find below: 1 ? D 2 ? A 3 ? Y 4 ? T 5 ? I 6 ? M 7 ? E You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

Difficulty Level for Today’s NYT Spelling Bee

We rate today’s NYT Spelling Bee difficulty level a 4 out of 5. The puzzle was not difficult to solve, but the words were hidden in plain sight and might not have caught your eye. The puzzle had three vowels, making it relatively easier to find the Spelling Bee answers today.

If I have to give you a suggestion, do not look for primarily language-heavy words, and you’ll be just fine. However, if you did this puzzle rather easily, why not check out Connections hints today to see if it was luck or skill?

Yesterday’s Spelling Bee Answers

Yesterday’s puzzle boasted similar difficulty to today’s Spelling Bee game, but it was a tad easier to spot the words, and even the Pangram, for that matter. Yesterday’s Spelling Bee answers included PENDULUM as the Pangram, along with several other words that will help you attain the points required to win the game.

How to Play NYT Spelling Bee?

The rules of the NYT Spelling Bee are rather straightforward and simple to follow. They are:

You are provided with a honeycomb grid consisting of 7 letters.

You have to form as many valid English words as you can using the letters.

The words you make should contain the letter in the center of the grid in a yellow background.

The words should not be shorter than 4 letters.

You get points based on the length of the words.

For the Pangram, you receive a 7-point bonus on top of the points you get for the length of the word.

So, with that, I hope we helped you out in finding the NYT Spelling Bee answers today. If you need more help with the upcoming puzzle, bookmark this page and return every day at 3:30 AM EST to get the latest answers.

What is the Pangram for today’s Spelling Bee, January 8, 2026? Pangram for Today’s NYT Spelling Bee, January 8, 2026, is Daytime. What was yesterday’s Pangram for the Spelling Bee? Yesterday’s Pangram for the Spelling Bee was Pendulum. What were the most difficult words for today’s Spelling Bee? The most difficult word for the Spelling Bee answer today was Diadem.





