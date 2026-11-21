Take-Two Interactive has revealed GTA 6‘s launch-day sales number in an official post. According to the official Take-Two report, GTA 6 has already sold over 32.5 million copies and generated over $3.79 billion in revenue by launch day.

This is an unprecedented record no other game has ever met, or is expected to meet in the near future. Here is what Sam Houser, President and Founder of Rockstar Games, had to say about creating this incredible record:

“We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you.”

Not only did it break all gaming sales records on launch day, but GTA 6’s review roundup also had a 99 Metacritic score that has only happened once in history, back in 1998. The record was previously held by The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998), considered one of the best games of all time.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Although everyone expected GTA 6 to be a massive success, the previous estimated numbers don’t even come close to Take-Two’s official announcement. Previous estimates assumed GTA 6 would reach around $2.36 billion in revenue, which is almost $1 billion short of the actual number at launch.

And this is only the start, as this data is only from the release day. With GTA 6 yet to come to PC, expect the game to cross GTA 5’s lifetime sales number, 235 million, by a huge margin very soon.

Seeing how the game has almost everything you ever wanted from an open-world game, including some spicy spots like strip clubs in GTA 6, it is no surprise that the game is seeing such success.

So, are you enjoying GTA 6 currently? Tell us about your experience of the game in the comments section below.