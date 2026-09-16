Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember Release Date Revealed, Alpha Demo Available Now

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, the sequel to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is scheduled for release on March 4, 2027. Team Ninja also announced a playable alpha demo for the sequel today, and it’s live now.

Team Ninja announced Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember earlier this year at the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2026. The game was slated to release in early 2027, and as planned, the sequel will launch on March 4, 2027. Team Ninja also unveiled a brand-new release date trailer for Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, which you can check out right below:

Furthermore, Team Ninja surprised fans by revealing an alpha demo for Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember today. Fortunately, the Wo Long 2 alpha demo is live now and will be available until September 30, 2026.

The developers have confirmed that the Changban stage is available in the alpha demo; players can explore the Three Kingdoms battlefield and experience Chinese martial arts-inspired combat against demons and iconic heroes from that era. So, you can now get an early taste of the upcoming souls-like game ahead of the sequel’s launch next year.

In addition, multiplayer co-op and character creation are confirmed to be part of the alpha demo. Players who defeat the alpha demo boss, Wuzhiqi, will unlock the special Fledgling Phoenix Helmet, which can be used in the full game.

Pre-orders for Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember are also live today. The sequel is available on all platforms, including PlayStation 5|5 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store). Wo Long 2 Standard Edition costs $69.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition costs $99.99.

The pre-order bonuses include the Creator Goddess Garb set and the Harvest God Armor set. If you are wondering about the bonuses included with the Wo Long 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, they are as follows:

Season Pass (including 2 DLCs)

Creator God Armor set

Digital art book

Digital mini soundtrack

Shitieshou Hat

Let us know whether you plan to play the Wo Long 2 demo in the comments below.