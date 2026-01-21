NYT Pips Hints and Answers Today

Today’s NYT Pips answer was mind-boggling, at least for the hard difficulty puzzle. It required some serious critical thinking, and I had to redo the puzzle three times to set the dominoes in their right positions. While on most days, restrictions help in minimizing the number of dominoes left to place, today’s puzzle was exactly the opposite; restrictions made it tougher. If you are in the same boat as me, check out today’s NYT Pips hints and answers for January 21, 2026.

Today’s Easy Pips Answer

4 4 >7 = <2 0

Place the 4/4 domino in the top left corner with ‘4’ as a restriction. Next, rotate and place the 5/4 domino to its right.

Pick the domino with 0/0 dominoes and place it in the bottom right corner with the ‘0’ sum condition.

Pick up the 2/3 domino and place it with the 3 pip in the ‘>7’ restriction position.

Lastly, rotate the 2/1 domino vertically and place it in the bottom left corner.

Today’s Medium Pips Answer

6 10 4 4 = >3

Today’s Pip medium was a little tricky due to the different restrictions, but the ‘6’ sum is a good condition to start.

First, place the 6/0 domino vertically, with 6 pip in the purple section and 0 in the blue section.

Next, place the 5/0 domino right above the 6/0 domino, with the 0 pip in the purple section.

Now, place the 0/1 domino vertically along with the 3/4 domino horizontally to meet the 4 sum conditions on the bottom of the left square.

As for the square on the right, pick the 4/2 domino and place it in the blue and orange section with four pips falling in the orange block.

Rotate and place the 2/2 domino in the blue section on the right to fulfill the ‘=’ restriction.

Place the final domino with 2 pips in the bottom right, crossing into the green >3 section.

Finally, rotate and place the 6/5 domino in the top right corner of the puzzle grid.

Today’s Hard Pips Answer

4 = = 5 <2 >4 >0 3 4 = >4 0 = >4

Today’s Pips Hard was actually difficult, to say the least. Start with the 4/2 domino and place it on the top. Next, rotate the 2/1 domino and place it below the 4/2 domino you just placed.

To complete the ‘5’ restriction in the orange section, place the 4/0 domino next to it.

Next, pick the 1/4 domino and place it at the bottom right section of the puzzle. Pick up the 4/6 domino and place it below the 1/4 domino.

Rotate the 6/5 domino and place it vertically in the purple and orange colored sections.

Next, rotate the 5/0 domino and place it adjacent to the orange block with ‘=’ restriction.

Place the 3/0 domino in the left-most corner and then put the 3/5 domino vertically to fulfill the ‘>4’ restriction next to it.

Finally, the remaining dominoes are 1/0 and 0/0, which are fairly easy to place.

How to Play NYT Pips

We know you are here to see today’s Pips answer, so you naturally know how to play the game. But there is no harm in going over and refreshing the rules. So, we have mentioned how to play the NYT Pips game in easy steps below. Go over these rules before you play the puzzle game again tomorrow.

NYT Pips involves arranging dominoes while fulfilling certain conditions in the grid.

You start by placing the dominoes to fulfill conditions. Click on the dominoes below the puzzle to rotate them, and then drag them to the position you want to place them.

There are three difficulty levels for the NYT Pips puzzle – Easy, Medium, and Hard.

Every domino must be used, and every condition must be satisfied to win the game.

If a colored box has a number as its condition, it means the sum of the dominoes in that colored grid must be equal to the said number. If you see ‘=’ as the condition, it means the pips in the highlighted grid must be equal to each other.

Similarly, the not equal condition means that the pips must not be equal to each other. For example, you cannot place two pips with the same dominoes in this grid.

Tips and Tricks to Master NYT Pips

NYT Pips requires critical thinking and reasoning. But there are some tips and tricks you can follow to master the puzzle game.

Start with basic restrictions like ‘=’ or sum of numbers. Try placing dominoes with the same denominations to satisfy the ‘=’ restriction. That will help in minimizing the pips you have to adjust.

Moreover, 0 or 1 conditions are easiest to place as there are limited number of pips that will satisfy these conditions.

While it is important to see where pips fit, it is most important to know where certain pips won’t fit. That makes it easy for you eliminate the number of pips you have to fit.

NYT Pips puzzles used to be simpler and easier to solve before, but the games have become difficult over the years. We update this page every day with Pips easy, medium, and hard hints and answers, so bookmark this page and return to Beebom Puzzles for the latest solutions.